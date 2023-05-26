2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

The Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event held every year in late May or early June on the Circuit de Monaco. It is running since 1929 and is widely considered to be one of the most important and prestigious automobile races in the world. Monaco GP, along with the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans form the Triple Crown of Motorsport.

The Monaco Grand Prix is held on a street circuit that winds through the streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco. The circuit is 3.337 kilometers (2.074 mi) long and has 19 turns. The race is held over 78 laps, for a total distance of 260.286 kilometers (161.983 mi).

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most challenging races on the Formula One calendar. The narrow streets and tight corners make it difficult for drivers to overtake, and the slightest mistake can result in a crash. The race is also known for its unpredictable weather, which can make it even more challenging. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most popular races on the calendar. The race attracts a large crowd of spectators due to the exhilarating nature of the race.