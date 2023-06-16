2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Dates, Race Timings In India, Where To Watch, Stats

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Canadian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 16, Friday

Practice 1: 11 pm to 12 am

June 17, Saturday

Practice 2: 2.30 am to 3.30 am

Practice 3: 10 pm to 11 pm

June 18, Sunday

Qualifying: 1.30 am to 2.30 am

Race: 11.30 pm