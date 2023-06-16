2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Dates, Race Timings In India, Where To Watch, Stats
F1 grid moves to Canada with Verstappen leading the championship battle with 170 points.
The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix is just around the corner, and anticipation is building for what promises to be an exciting race. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a challenging track that will test the drivers and cars to the limit, and with the championship battle still wide open, anything could happen on race day.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Canadian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
June 16, Friday
Practice 1: 11 pm to 12 am
June 17, Saturday
Practice 2: 2.30 am to 3.30 am
Practice 3: 10 pm to 11 pm
June 18, Sunday
Qualifying: 1.30 am to 2.30 am
Race: 11.30 pm
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch
The Canadian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: WeatherForecasr
The weather forecast for the Canadian Grand Prix race day on Sunday is for a partly cloudy day with a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 17 degrees Celsius. There is a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. The morning is likely to partly cloudy. Afternoon looks like mostly cloudy while evening will be back to being partly.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix is the ninth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. It will be at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The race will be held over 70 laps of the 4.361 kilometre (2.709-mile) circuit.
Last five Canadian GP winners
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2020 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Canadian Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1967 (Mosport)
Track Length – 4.361 km
Most pole positions: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (6 each)
Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with 7 wins each
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 186 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 51
Pit stop time loss – 18.37 seconds