2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix Race: Date, Race Timings In India, Where To Watch
The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix is shaping up to be one of the most exciting races of season. Here's the entire F1 weekend schedule
The Austrian Grand Prix is always a popular event with fans, and this year is expected to be no different. The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix is shaping up to be one of the most exciting races of the season. The Red Bull Ring is a track that is known for its fast corners and overtaking opportunities, so it should be a thrilling race from start to finish.
Since its return to the Formula One calendar in 2014, the Austrian Grand Prix has been a fan favorite. It is known for its passionate and enthusiastic crowd, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the race weekend. The event is also supported by Red Bull, an Austrian energy drink company, which adds to the excitement and spectacle.
A job well done on Friday for Charles Leclerc ðª#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/W4ROWQ8diM— Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2023
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
June 30, Friday
Practice 1: 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm
Qualifying: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm
July 1, Saturday
Sprint shootout: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Sprint race: 8 pm to 9 pm
July 2, Sunday
Race: 6.30 pm
Starting Grid Austrian GP 2023
The starting grid for Sunday ð#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Kmj33Vo6Ht— Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2023
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Where to watch
Austrian Grand Prix 2023 will not be televised in India. To watch Formula 1 race, enthusiasts in India will have to subscribe to the F1 TV app, by an F1 TV Pro subscription. All race sessions throughout the weekend are accessible on the app which also supports devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart televisions. You can also use multiple devices at once for a more immersive experience, offering a range of viewing angles and statistics. These can be enjoyed parallelly with the global broadcast feeds and F1 TV.
Max Verstappen Vs Charles Leclerc Pole Lap
An epic scrap for pole ð¥— Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2023
But it was Verstappen who just managed to edge out Leclerc by the finest of margins ð#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kMgdPzAcN0
F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The Red Bull Ring is a popular track known for its beautiful surroundings and challenging layout. It is a relatively short circuit, measuring 4.318 kilometers in length, but it provides exciting racing with several fast straights and tight corners. The track has undergone various renovations and changes over the years, and it currently has a capacity of around 70,000 spectators.
Last five Austrian GP winners
2022 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2019 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2018 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Austrian Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix: 1964 (Zeltweg)
Track Length: 4.318 km
Most pole positions: Alain Prost and Max Verstappen (3)
Most wins: Niki Lauda, Rene Arnoux, Nelson Piquet and Valtteri Bottas (3)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point: 233 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022: 135
Pit stop time loss: 20.41 seconds