Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Review - Market Share Loss In Malted Food Category A Drag On Volumes: ICICI Direct

Zydus Wellness Ltd. saw sales growth of 11.4% led by 7.8% pricing growth.

Volume growth was 3.5% in Q4; FY23 volume growth was 4.8%. Ebitda was at Rs 144.6 crore, up 2.2% YoY, with margins at 20.3%.

Zydus Wellness' consequent adjusted profit after tax was at Rs 145.3 crore.

Key triggers for future price performance: