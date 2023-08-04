Zydus Wellness Q1 Review - Decent Underlying Growth Though Margin Remains Under Pressure: ICICI Securities
Double-digit growth excluding impact of unseasonal rains.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Zydus Wellness Ltd. witnessed a decent performance with double-digit revenue growth (~5% volume growth), excluding the impact of unseasonal rains (~1% YoY reported revenue growth) on Glucon D brand which has higher salience in Q1.
Nycil, Nutralite and Everyuth exhibited a good performance, while Complan witnessed good consumer offtakes. Sugarfree portfolio could face medium-term headwinds due to negative consumer sentiment around aspartame which Zydus Wellness' management is addressing through consumer awareness and portfolio rationalisation.
Margin shrank significantly and we expect margins to remain under pressure in the near term (management expects margin to recover to ~18% in FY25).
That said, execution improvement and macro tailwinds in tandem appear a necessity for performance. 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Concord Biotech IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Issue Details, Key Risks And Concerns: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.