Zydus Lifesciences - Transdermal Launches To Gain Pace, Strengthen U.S. Base Business: Systematix

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted a pre-approval inspection at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.’s Moraiya manufacturing facility from January 23-27, 2023.

The inspection pertained to transdermal products and concluded with NIL observations. We expect this successful pre-approval inspection to pave way for the launch of Zydus Lifescience' transdermal portfolio, which awaits regulatory approval.

We see the portfolio being commercialised over next six-12 months, and add $40- 60 million in annual sales to Zydus Lifesciences’ U.S. business.

The contribution from these launches could be sticky in the base and likely replace a large part of the erosion expected in Asacol HD, thereby providing durability to the base business.

Zydus Lifesciences has four to five transdermal patches filed from Moraiya, of which, one (gVivelle-Dot) was recently approved. In addition to filings from Moraiya, the company has few (three-four) other filings too – A couple from Hercon (gDuragesic Patch was recently approved), one from Matoda and another from a partner site (gRotigotine). gDuragesic patch and gVivelle-Dot have only been recently approved, but are yet to be launched commercially.