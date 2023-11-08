Zydus LifeSciences Q2 Results Review - Efforts Underway To Improve Outlook In Key Markets: Motilal Oswal

Zydus Lifescience Ltd. delivered a marginal miss on Q2 FY24 financial performance. Revenue growth was modest YoY in the domestic formulation segment (due to weak season) and U.S. generics (due to lower business from niche opportunity). However, the outlook is expected to be better on new launches. It continues to put efforts on research and development front for innovation portfolio.

We raise our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 6% each to factor in-

delay in competition for certain key product in the U.S. generics segment, volume expansion/market share gain in select therapies in the domestic formulation segment, and cost optimisation measures.

We value Zydus Lifesciences at 20 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 660.

Efforts toward the innovation portfolio are on track across new chemical entities/Biotech/ specialty products. Further, it is also building the abbreviated new drug application pipeline with a focus on limited competition/first-to-file products to achieve sustainable profitable growth in the U.S. generics segment.

We estimate a 20% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23-25 on the back of 10%/8% sales CAGRs in U.S./domestic formulation and 140 basis points margin expansion.

However, the valuation provides limited upside from current levels. Maintain 'Neutral' on the stock.