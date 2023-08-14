Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Review - Strong Revenue Growth Across Geographies: Systematix

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s net earnings (Rs 10870 million) performance was 34% above consensus expectations led by strong growth across geographies with U.S. dominating in terms of outperformance.

The U.S. clocked $298 million in quarterly revenue which is a QoQ addition of $23 million. We estimate 30 - 35% of the U.S. revenue and 40% of reported net earnings, is being contributed by limited competition assets which are high margin but prone to steep erosion risks on account of incremental competition.

We have revised our estimates to account for the U.S. outperformance and also align our cost estimates. We assign a 20 times price-to-earning multiple to FY25E EPS to arrive at a price target of Rs 640.

We recommend a 'Hold' rating at current market price.

The key meaningful catalysts for the stock being WHO prequalification of its vaccine portfolio and late-stage clinical data on Saroglitazar in primary biliary cholangitis, which are almost 15 to 24 months away.

In the U.S., we are factoring in competition for its limited competition assets like Asacol HD during the year and any delay should help the company surprise on their near-term earnings performance.

Potential launches from its portfolio of 27 in-licensed complex generic portfolios is something not factored in our forecasts. The portfolio addresses a market opportunity of $36 billion.