Zydus Lifesciences' Generic Anti-Epilepsy Drug, A High Value Launch In The U.S.: Systematix

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has launched gTrokendi XR (25mg, 50mg and 100mg) in the U.S.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has launched gTrokendi XR (25mg, 50mg and 100mg) in the U.S. The approved doses represent a market size of $175 million. The launch is as per a settlement agreement with the innovator and the market should remain limited competition (one or two players) for a while.
Teva is the other player with whom the innovator has a settlement for a January 2023 launch. However, Teva has not been able to receive a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic copy despite having filed the abbreviated new drug application in 2014.
We believe there is a fair chance for Zydus Lifesciences to be the sole player on the market. We estimate gTrokendi XR to add between $40-80 million to the company’s U.S. sales.
There are other players which have also filed a Para IV litigation against Trokendi XR, but the earliest timeline of launch is restricted by expiry of the 30 month stay on their respective Para IV filings.
