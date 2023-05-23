Zomato Q4 Results Review - Food Delivery Growth Guidance And Lower Burn To Ease Concerns: Motilal Oswal
Zomato Q4 Results Review - Food Delivery Growth Guidance And Lower Burn To Ease Concerns: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Zomato reported 4QFY23 revenue of INR20.6b, up 5.5% QoQ/70% YoY (in line with our estimates). Revenue growth was led by Blinkit (up 21% QoQ), while food delivery revenue growth was modest at +2% QoQ (GOV -2% QoQ) due to adverse seasonality and macro impact. Zomato’s food delivery vertical reported its second quarter of order volume decline (MOFSLe) as well as ~5% decline in users (MTUs) despite a strong response from Gold members (order frequency up 60% QoQ). Management guided for a high single-digit QoQ recovery in food delivery GOV growth in 1QFY24.
Zomato’s 4QFY23 EBITDA margin (adj. EBITDA loss at 6.9% of revenue) was ahead of MOFSL (-10.4%) due to healthy cost control and higher take rate. Excluding Blinkit, Zomato turned EBITDA positive due to a sharp pickup in food delivery profitability (+5.1% adj. EBITDA margin). Blinkit’s adj. EBITDA loss narrowed (-9.9% in 4Q) on better take rate and store-level GOV growth. It guided for PAT breakeven on consolidated basis within next four quarters.
While Zomato’s food delivery performance has been underwhelming in recent quarters (flat GOV CQGR over 1Q-4QFY23), it has delivered a strong turnaround in profitability (improvement of INR1.9b) over the period. We expect the good pick-up in Gold membership (c11% of 4Q MTU) to help in FY24 (14% YoY GOV growth), although it would slightly hurt contribution margin led by an increase in availability fee.
Blinkit’s robust store-level performance (orders per day, per dark store up 25% QoQ) should help it reach contribution breakeven in the next 1-2 quarters. With a cautious expansion in FY24 store count, we expect growth to moderate a bit, although GOV should still grow at 80% YoY next year.
We now expect Zomato to breakeven on adj. EBITDA level (consol.) in 3QFY24 and on reported PAT by 4QFY24 (70bp PAT margin). Improving profitability should help it deliver FY25E adj. EBITDA of INR4.2b before turning reported EBITDA positive in FY26E. Our estimates imply FY23-25 revenue CAGR of 36% and 13.1% improvement in adj. EBITDA margin, leading to a PAT turnaround over the period (FY25 PAT of INR2.6b v/s FY23 loss of 9.6b).
We remain positive on the long-term growth opportunity for Zomato, and do not expect competition to intensify further despite the entry of ONDC in the space. Our DCF-based valuation of INR80/sh suggests a 24% upside from current price. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.