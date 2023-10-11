Zomato - Attractively Valued Compared To Many Global And Indian Peers On Profit Multiples: ICICI Securities

Is there enough room for food delivery to scale?

Our analysis suggests that the food aggregator space is still nascent (we estimate ~89% of revenues are coming from the top 18% of user base), which shows there is enough room for revenue growth in the medium term without expanding geographical footprint further.

By our estimates, the gold users order from Zomato ~9 times a month; the next tranche of users, whom we classified as regular users (non-gold), order from Zomato ~2.7 times a month.

Therefore, the ordering frequency increase potential for regular non gold users graduating to gold membership is very meaningful in our view.