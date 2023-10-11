Zomato - Attractively Valued Compared To Many Global And Indian Peers On Profit Multiples: ICICI Securities
Given improved visibility of profitability, underlying operating metrics. Zomato remains our top pick in the Indian internet space
ICICI Securities Report
Zomato Ltd. is up more than 120% from the lows of February 2023, which merits a debate on ‘What now?’.
In this note, we have tried to answer five key investor questions through a combination of fundamental analysis (annual report analysis, sensitivity analysis etc.) and primary research (a survey of 220 restaurants across 40 cities. Our takeaways:
The company’s medium term guidance of 4-5% adjusted Ebitda as a proportion of gross order value should be achieved as early as Q3 FY24E (our estimate: 4.0%);
Quick commerce adjusted Ebitda profitability should be achieved by Q1 FY25E and
Hyperpure adjusted Ebitda losses should reduce from -5.7% in Q1 FY24 to -3.2% in Q1 FY25E.
Is there enough room for food delivery to scale?
Our analysis suggests that the food aggregator space is still nascent (we estimate ~89% of revenues are coming from the top 18% of user base), which shows there is enough room for revenue growth in the medium term without expanding geographical footprint further.
By our estimates, the gold users order from Zomato ~9 times a month; the next tranche of users, whom we classified as regular users (non-gold), order from Zomato ~2.7 times a month.
Therefore, the ordering frequency increase potential for regular non gold users graduating to gold membership is very meaningful in our view.
Are the ‘rich valuations’ justified?
Given the outlook of sharp profitability improvement in all three businesses of Zomato, we believe valuations for the stock are now pretty sensible.
We therefore think there is enough room for meaningful rerating of the stock.
We re-iterate our 'Buy' rating on Zomato and increase our three stage discounted cash flow-based target price to Rs 160 from Rs 120 led by earnings upgrades, given improved visibility of profitability and sustained improvement in the underlying operating metrics. Zomato remains our top pick in the Indian internet space.
Key risks:
Slowdown in discretionary spending, negative externalities disrupting business operations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
