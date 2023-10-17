ZF Steering Gear - Strong Position In Domestic Steering Systems Industry For M&HCVs, Tractors: HDFC Securities

ZF Steering Gear is a key supplier of steering systems to the CV and tractor segments of the automobile industry. Overall, the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle and tractor steering systems market is primarily duopolistic, with ZFI and the Rane Group driving ~90% of the market share.

The use of power steering in M&HCV and tractors has been increasing over the years due to the need and ease of use for the driver of the vehicle.

Further the cost of power steering as compared to the total vehicle cost has come down significantly resulting in higher adoption by companies.

The Indian CV cycle has witnessed strong growth in FY23 and expected to grow in the range of 2-4% in FY24.

Higher utilisation of capacities would lead to better operating leverage and margin expansion for the company. ZFI has also taken steps for backward integration. It has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries and land has also been allotted. Better cost control over input would further add to the margins.