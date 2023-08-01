ZF Commercial Vehicle Q1 Review - Gross Margin Uptick Helps Ebitdam Beat Seasonality Effect: ICICI Securities
ZFI has delivered a 10-quarter high gross margin, driven by improving mix and lagged price hikes, resulting in flat Ebitdam QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Ltd. has delivered a 10-quarter high gross margin, driven by improving mix and lagged price hikes, resulting in flat Ebitdam QoQ.
ZF Commercial Vehicle’s revenue from domestic original equipment manufacturers was up ~20% YoY, driven by new business generation from electronic stability control system sales to buses, electronic braking system applications, electronic compressors and driver assistance systems.
Going ahead, ZFI is planning to ramp-up Ebitdam, led by improving mix of new complex products at the cost of lower margin commoditised products, improving productivity and tighter control on pricing.
We are building in ~24% revenue compound annual growth rate for FY23-25E with mean Ebitdam of ~15.5%.
We downgrade ZFI to 'Hold' from 'Add' post 40% return in the past six months with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 12,810 (earlier Rs 11,433), implying 40 times FY25E earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.