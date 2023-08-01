ZF Commercial Vehicle Q1 Review - Gross Margin Uptick Helps Ebitdam Beat Seasonality Effect: ICICI Securities

BQPrimeResearch ReportsZF Commercial Vehicle Q1 Review - Gross Margin Uptick Helps Ebitdam Beat Seasonality Effect: ICICI Securities
01 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The next level steering wheels by ZF India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
The next level steering wheels by ZF India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Ltd. has delivered a 10-quarter high gross margin, driven by improving mix and lagged price hikes, resulting in flat Ebitdam QoQ.

ZF Commercial Vehicle’s revenue from domestic original equipment manufacturers was up ~20% YoY, driven by new business generation from electronic stability control system sales to buses, electronic braking system applications, electronic compressors and driver assistance systems.

Going ahead, ZFI is planning to ramp-up Ebitdam, led by improving mix of new complex products at the cost of lower margin commoditised products, improving productivity and tighter control on pricing.

We are building in ~24% revenue compound annual growth rate for FY23-25E with mean Ebitdam of ~15.5%.

We downgrade ZFI to 'Hold' from 'Add' post 40% return in the past six months with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 12,810 (earlier Rs 11,433), implying 40 times FY25E earnings.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities ZF Commercial Q1FY24 Results.pdf
