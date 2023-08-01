ZF Commercial Vehicle Q1 Review - Gross Margin Uptick Helps Ebitdam Beat Seasonality Effect: ICICI Securities

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems Ltd. has delivered a 10-quarter high gross margin, driven by improving mix and lagged price hikes, resulting in flat Ebitdam QoQ.

ZF Commercial Vehicle’s revenue from domestic original equipment manufacturers was up ~20% YoY, driven by new business generation from electronic stability control system sales to buses, electronic braking system applications, electronic compressors and driver assistance systems.

Going ahead, ZFI is planning to ramp-up Ebitdam, led by improving mix of new complex products at the cost of lower margin commoditised products, improving productivity and tighter control on pricing.

We are building in ~24% revenue compound annual growth rate for FY23-25E with mean Ebitdam of ~15.5%.

We downgrade ZFI to 'Hold' from 'Add' post 40% return in the past six months with a revised discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 12,810 (earlier Rs 11,433), implying 40 times FY25E earnings.