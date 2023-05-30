ZF Commercial Vehicle India Q4 Results - In-line Result; Growth Momentum To Remain Intact: ICICI Securities
ZF Q4 Results Review - In-line Result; Growth Momentum To Remain Intact: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities Report
ZF CV Control Systems India’s (ZFI) Q4FY23 EBITDA margin at 14.7% was up 104bps QoQ, and was purely driven by operating leverage as raw material prices did not benefit GM QoQ. Revenue increased 12% QoQ driven by CV OEM volume growth led by seasonality and pre-buying, other than expansion in after-market business. ZFl is gearing up to supply electronic stability control systems (both pneumatic/hydraulic) mandated for buses from April’23, with overall requirement at ~24k ESC units per annum in general, assuming ~40k units of buses are being sold per year.
ZFI continues to be a key beneficiary of the current CV upcycle in India, with input commodity softening and improving exports to aid scale and margin improvement. EBITDA margin is set to improve further driven by improved pricing, cost reduction benefits from localisation, re-engineering of products for reduced costs in the supply chain, etc. Maintain ADD with a revised DCF-based target price of Rs11,433 (earlier: Rs10,625), implying 37x FY25E EPS.
