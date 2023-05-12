Zensar Technologies Q4 Results Review - Margin Improvement Looks Sustainable: IDBI Capital
Expansion in new services to drive growth.
IDBI Capital Report
Zensar Technologies Ltd. is showing visible signs of turnaround-
in terms of margins the company has seen 457 basis points improvement in gross margins which is driven by utilisation and offshoring (this seems sustainable) and
34% QoQ growth in order book to $174.9 million (book to bill of 1.2 times).
In addition, Zensar Tech is taking rights steps to improve revenues in long run like-
incentivising sales for large deals and cross sell,
restructuring of organisation from Geo focus to Vertical focus and
hired chief operating officer and chief business officer to drive growth.
In near term we have lowered revenue estimates to 3.5% YoY however, we expect revenue to improve 12% YoY in FY25E. This coupled with improving margins and structural changes in organisation prompt us to increase our multiple to 15 times from 12 times.
