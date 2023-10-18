Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Review - Margins Healthy Waiting For Revenue Growth: IDBI Capital
Revenue growth to lag in near term but improve in longer term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Zensar Technologies Ltd.’s strong Q2 growth in profitability was led by one off reversal of bonus of 190 basis points. In addition, the company’s deal wins of $194 million (1.3 times book to bill) had some spillover of Q1 and pre deal wins of Q3.
Hence, normalised Ebitda margins stood at 17% and order book could be lower than reported.
This coupled with company’s intention to invest in capability building, sales and large deals, we have tapered our expectation for FY25E margins to 16.7% (down 140 bps from 18.1% in FY24E).
As a result we maintain our earnings per share expectation for FY25E. In addition, we believe that we are yet to see some growth acceleration from Zensar Technologies’ end.
Hence, with recent run up in price prompt us to downgrade the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold' with same target price of Rs 530 (18 times FY25E earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, L&T Technology, Tata Elxsi, Zensar Tech Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.