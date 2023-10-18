Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Review - Beat On Profit; Near-Term Challenges Persist: Axis Securities
Revenue growth to improve in the long term.
Axis Securities Report
In the long term, we believe Zensar Technologies Ltd. will recover on account of recent deals it won in the previous quarters. However, increasing concerns over the outlook for major economies and prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainty for the company’s near-term growth rates.
Valuation and recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 22 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 25.9/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 570/share, implying an upside of 4% from the current market price.
Financial Performance
In Q2 FY24, Zensar Technologies reported revenue of Rs 1,241 crore, up 1.1% QoQ and 0.6% QoQ (in constant currency terms), which stood slightly below our expectations.
The company reported an operating profit of Rs 194 crore, a healthy growth of 11.3% on a QoQ basis. The company’s operating margins remained in line with our expectations, increasing by 40 bps, mainly due to lower operating costs and a favorable currency mix in the quarter.
Net profit for Q2FY24 stood at Rs 174 crore, registering a healthy growth of 31% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
