Zensar Technologies Q2 Results Review - Beat On Profit; Near-Term Challenges Persist: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

In Q2 FY24, Zensar Technologies reported revenue of Rs 1,241 crore, up 1.1% QoQ and 0.6% QoQ (in constant currency terms), which stood slightly below our expectations.

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 194 crore, a healthy growth of 11.3% on a QoQ basis. The company’s operating margins remained in line with our expectations, increasing by 40 bps, mainly due to lower operating costs and a favorable currency mix in the quarter.

Net profit for Q2FY24 stood at Rs 174 crore, registering a healthy growth of 31% QoQ.