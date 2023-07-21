Zensar Technologies Q1 Result Review - Robust Turnaround In Margins: IDBI Capital
Revenue growth to lag in near term but improve in longer term.
IDBI Captial Report
Zensar Technologies Ltd. reported strong Q1 FY24 numbers especially on margin side. There was one of benefit of research and development credit to the tune of 100 basis points in the quarter.
However, excluding the same, Zensar’s Ebit margins were significantly above expectations. The company expects to maintain mid teen Ebitda margins.
Considering this and Q1 results we have revised Ebit margins upwards by 322 and 260 basis points. In addition, we expect longer term revenues of the company to improve led by restructuring of organisation, incentivisation of sales and cross sell.
Hence, we have built in revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 7.4% & 41.1% over FY23- FY25E.
Consequently, we upgrade the stock from 'Hold' to 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 530 (18 times FY25E EPS).
