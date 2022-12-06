Zensar Tech - Strong Long-Term Growth; Attractive Valuation: IDBI Capital
Management has undertaken various measures to address the supply side challenges and improve utilisation levels.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Despite fears of recession, the global tech spend is expected to grow by 11% in the next year thus providing growth opportunities for the Indian IT firms.
In addition, we do not expect any negative surprises in terms of furloughs despite challenging environment. Hence, we believe Zensar Tech is well poised for registering revenue growth in the medium to long term.
Further, management has undertaken various measures to address the supply side challenges and improve utilisation levels. This coupled with calibrated price hikes, improving utilisation rates and pyramid optimisation will drive margins.
Hence, we have conservatively built in revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 10% & 38% over FY23E-FY25E respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.