Zensar Tech Q3 Results Review - Macro Challenges In Near Term, Long Term Growth Intact: IDBI Capital
Zensar Technologies reported declining revenue in Q3 FY23 mainly led by furloughs and lower pass through revenues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Zensar Technologies Ltd. reported declining revenue in Q3 FY23 mainly led by furloughs and lower pass through revenues. However, it has registered improvement in Ebitda margins of ~273 basis points to 11.3%.
Further, the company aims to improve margins to mid-teens (~15-16%) by Q2 FY24E. Further, the new Chief Executive Officer has been instrumental in turning around a smaller size IT company CSS corp. Under his leadership CSS corp registered 5% sequential quarterly growth in revenues and 18% Ebitda with 60% plus cash conversion. We expect the new CEO to make a similar turnaround in Zensar.
The new CEO’s current focus is on improving margins followed by revenue growth. Hence, we have conservatively built in revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 9% and 37% over FY23E-FY25E respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Coforge Q3 Results Review - Solid Performance; Outlook Confident For Medium Term: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.