Zensar Tech Q1 Result Review - Margin Improves But Growth Remains A Concern: Motilal Oswal

Zensar Technologies Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 revenue growth at 1.3% QoQ in constant currency, inline with our estimate. Deal total contract value rose 23% YoY to $154 million but fell 12% sequentially after a seasonal high in Q4 FY23.

Zensar again surprised on the margin front with a 420 basis points gain sequentially to 18.7% (our estimate: 15.0%), as it trimmed employee and sales expenses despite revenue growth in Q1.

While revenue growth in Q1 was in line with our estimate, the management remains cautious about the near-term demand environment, citing challenges in verticals like hitech and consumer and pressure on discretionary spending.

Zensar management does not see the situation improving at least for the next two quarters. Given the challenging near term macro outlook, especially in key verticals like hi-tech, manufacturing and consumer (56% of Q1 FY24 revenues), we expect FY24 revenue growth to remain muted (our estimate 2.5% YoY CC).

Revenue growth should improve in FY25, as the expanded service portfolio starts delivering on growth. We factor in a modest USD revenue compound annual growth rate of 7.5% over FY23-25E.

On the margin front, Zensar reported another stellar performance in Q1 FY24, with a 420 bp sequential improvement in Ebitda margin. Though margin improvement was strong, it was aided by a 100 bp one-time gain from research and development credit and a 150 bp gain from cuts in sales and marketing expenses, both of which are expected to reverse in Q2 FY24.

Moreover, Q2 will also see the impact of wage hikes. The management continues to target mid-teens Ebitda margin and reinvest above that level for growth.

With strong margin gains, offshore effort shift and moderation in attrition (- 390 bp), we expect Zensar to deliver 16.8% Ebitda margin in FY24.

We increase our FY24/FY25 Ebitda margin estimates to 16.8%/16.3% from 14.7%/15.2%, resulting in an INR EPS CAGR of 35% over FY23-25E (partially on low FY23 base).

The stock has run up meaningfully (2.3 times in last six months) on the back of margin improvement.

Given near-term challenges in a significant portion of its portfolio and limited upside on margins, we see current valuations at 18 times FY25E EPS fair.

Our target price of Rs 470 implies 18 times FY25E EPS. Retain 'Neutral'.