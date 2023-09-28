Zen Technologies - Large Order Inflow, Revenue Visibility Triggers Re-Rating: HDFC Securities

Zen Technologies Ltd. has continually focused on innovation-led growth and delivering long-term value for its stakeholders over the years. The foray into antidrone technology marked the beginning of a new chapter in the company’s growth story.

The company is also diversifying its business to explore areas other than training simulators, and as such, it is participating in the design and developmental projects of the Ministry of Defence under the MAKE categorisation. With this, Zen Technologies has positioned itself to capitalise on emerging market opportunities by leveraging its inherent capabilities.

The company is expected to report strong performance in the future, led by its strong indigenisation capabilities, healthy order book, promising order inflow pipeline, and strong execution capabilities.

Based on the Q1 FY24 numbers and the fresh order inflow post the issue of our report we have revised upwards the estimates for FY24E and FY25E and upped the target price.

Though the valuation of the company is not as attractive as at the time of our previous report, given the large order inflow since then and the revenue visibility for the next few years, we feel that some more rerating is possible.

We feel investor can buy the stock in the Rs 710-730 band and add more on dips to Rs 639-653 band (32.5 times FY25E earnings per share) for the base target of Rs 795 (40 times FY25E EPS) and bull case target of Rs 854 (43 times FY25E EPS) over the next two to three quarters.

At a current market price of Rs 720, the stock is trading at 36.3 times FY25E EPS.