Zee Q2 Results Review - Second Consecutive Quarter Of Positive Surprise, Merger Closure Key: Dolat Capital
Slew of positives, aided by movies business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 was ahead of estimates led by movies and syndication revenue. Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were +20/12/56% YoY.
Increase in viewership share (+90 basis points QoQ), reduction in digital losses (-8/-26% YoY/ QoQ) and content inventory by ~Rs 3 billion QoQ were other key positives.
Impending Sony-Zee merger remains the key trigger. We presume merger completion shall take another ~2 million (viz. delisting of Zee and listing of merged entity shares). These shall lead to a new positive dawn viz. merger synergies, cash and cash equivalents of ~Rs 90 billion on day one, hopefully cleaned-up balance sheet etc.
Closure of merger coupled with improvising ad outlook, viewership share gains, losses peaking in digital (off-set by higher losses in sports) are additional positives.
We reduce EPS by 1/15% for FY24/25 (0/7% for merged operations) to factor softer ad growth. Reiterate 'Buy' with target price of Rs 320 at 25 times FY26E merged-co EPS (effective target price for merged co is Rs 375 since Zee’s shareholder will get 85 share in Sony for every 100).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.