Zee Entertainment Q4 Results Review - Hitting New Lows; Merger Key Trigger, Hope: Dolat Capital

Zee’s Q4FY23 was in-line with our muted expectations but significantly below street estimates. Revenue/ EBITDA/APAT were -9/-70/-95% YoY. Ad revenue declined 10% YoY. In FY23, revenue/EBITDA /APAT of -2/-41/-55% YoY. In FY23, core ad revenue declined 8% YoY.

Impending Sony-Zee merger remains the key trigger and hope. Recent NLCT order directing exchanges to provide fresh NOCs to the merger approval has increased the risk of delay/collapse of deal. As of now, we presume a delay rather than a collapse of deal in absence of precedence of revocation of exchange approvals. Extract of NCLT order on subsequent page.