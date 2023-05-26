Zee Entertainment Q4 Results Review - Hitting New Lows; Merger Key Trigger, Hope: Dolat Capital
Digital growth to be led by penetration in initial couple of years followed by gradual pricing improvements in later years.
Dolat Capital Report
Zee’s Q4FY23 was in-line with our muted expectations but significantly below street estimates. Revenue/ EBITDA/APAT were -9/-70/-95% YoY. Ad revenue declined 10% YoY. In FY23, revenue/EBITDA /APAT of -2/-41/-55% YoY. In FY23, core ad revenue declined 8% YoY.
Impending Sony-Zee merger remains the key trigger and hope. Recent NLCT order directing exchanges to provide fresh NOCs to the merger approval has increased the risk of delay/collapse of deal. As of now, we presume a delay rather than a collapse of deal in absence of precedence of revocation of exchange approvals. Extract of NCLT order on subsequent page.
We reduce Zee’s EPS by 11/10% for FY24/25 (18/14% for merged operations) to factor subdued growth, weak margins and delay in merger and consequent delay in synergies. Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 245 @ 18x FY25E merged-co EPS (earlier Rs 315 @ 20x FY25E). Decline in multiple to factor the persistent weak performance and merger delay. Collapse of deal is key risk.