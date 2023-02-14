Zee Entertainment Q3 Results Review - No Respite, Merger Key Trigger And Hope: Dolat Capital

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 was in-line and weak (excluding catch-up subscription revenues from Siti). Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax were -3/-42/-60% YoY. Free cash flow continues to be a challenge with persistent rise in investments across businesses with no substantial improvement in market share or financials.

One-off losses of Rs 1.69 billion of Siti, Zee Learn and merger costs were additional pain in Q3.

Post the impending Sony-Zee merger the legacy issues of Zee shall subside and growth, traction in digital etc. shall follow as the new board takes over. But, combined go-to-market strategy and merged co financials disclosure would be only post the closure of the transaction which shall take three-four months in our view. In the interim, Zee’s performance continues to significantly disappoint.

We reduce Zee’s earnings per share by 12/24/19% for FY23-25 (5/12/8% for merged operations) to factor subdued ad growth and weak margins. Imending merger makes the risk-reward favourable from a medium-term perspective.