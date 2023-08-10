Zee Entertainment Q1 Results Review - Margin Pressure Sustains: Prabhudas Lilladher
NCLT order on merger to be pronounced on August 10, 2023.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Though we cut our FY24E earnings per share estimates of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. by ~19% odd amid weak performance in Q1 FY24 our FY25E EPS estimate is broadly intact as-
gradual recovery in ad-spends,
accrual of full benefits of new tariff order 3.0 and
loss moderation in ZEE5 (opex was flat on QoQ basis and widening of Ebitda loss is a function of revenue slippage) is likely to aid earnings
Zee Entertainment's operational performance was marginally better than our expectation with Ebitda margin of 7.8% (our estimate of 6.3%) but profit after tax was derailed by an exceptional charge of Rs 706 million.
We expect sales compound annual growth rate of 8% over next two years with Ebitda margin of 12.4%/18.1% in FY24E/FY25E and retain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 276 as we increase our target multiple to 22 times (earlier 19 times).
Unfavorable National Company Law Tribunal verdict (Zee Entertainment has right to appeal in NCLAT in that case) and slower recovery in ad-environment can act as a key overhang in near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
