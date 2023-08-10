Zee Entertainment Q1 Results Review - Heavy Investments Continue: Motilal Oswal
NCLT’s judgment on merger and its completion would remain a key monitorable.
Motilal Oswal Report
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s consolidated Ebitda declined 34% YoY (a beat) as its revenue growth (of 8% YoY) was offset by higher content and Zee5 spends.
Zee's ad revenue dropped 4% YoY due to weak market and the impact of IPL, offset by 18% YoY subscription revenue growth on the back of new tarriff order 3.0 and digital subscription growth in Q1 FY24.
We largely retain our revenue/Ebitda estimates for FY24/FY25 building in recovery in the ad market and continued investments.
While the current valuations do not appear to justify the strong potential of the merged entity, aided by its strong competitive position in both linear and digital segments, National Company Law Tribunal’s judgment on merger and its completion would remain a key monitorable.
Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 280, based on 26 times FY25E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
