Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Risks: HDFC Securities

Objects of issue:

The offer comprises the fresh issue and the offer for sale.

Offer for sale

The selling shareholders, i.e., Raj P Narayanam, Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC, Ventureast Trustee Company Private Ltd. (acting on behalf of Ventureast Proactive Fund), GKFF Ventures, Zuzu Software Services Private Limited and Koteswara Rao Meduri will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting their respective proportion of offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon.

Zaggle will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale and the proceeds received from the offer for sale will not form part of the net proceeds.

Objects of the fresh issue

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding of the following objects:

Expenditure towards customer acquisition and retention;

Expenditure towards development of technology and products;

Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, in full or part, availed by the company; and

General corporate purposes

In addition to the above-mentioned objects, Zaggle expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges.