Yes Bank - Three-Year Lock-In Period Coming To An End: ICICI Direct

As a part of Reserve Bank of India’s Reconstruction Scheme 2020, State Bank of India initially infused capital of Rs 6050 crore for a ~48% stake in Yes Bank Ltd.

Under this scheme, the minimum price was Rs 10 per share and it also contained a lockin period of three years till March 2023 for all investors where-in no one can sell old shares in secondary market for three years.

Additionally, under this scheme State Bank of India must hold at least 26% until March 2023.

State Bank of India’s original ~48% stake has reduced to ~26% as of December 2022 due to fund raising dilutions over time

We expect Yes Bank share prices to remain volatile as the lock-in (prohibiting shares sale) ends tentatively in a week’s time by March 13, 2023 as cash transfer happened on March 14, 2020.