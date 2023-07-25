Yes Bank Q1 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Pressure On Core Profitability Remains: ICICI Securities
Overall loan growth muted due to corporate run-down; retail growth healthy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Yes Bank Ltd. has reported weak Q1 FY24 earnings with muted business growth, sequential net interest margin decline, rise in slippages / net non-performing assets and drop in provision coverage ratio.
Reported profit after tax came in at Rs 3.425 billion with annualised return on asset at 0.4%.
We remain concerned on the bank’s muted operating earnings (pre-provision operating profit as % of assets at ~1.0% for FY23), where we see only gradual improvement going ahead (1.1-1.3% for FY24E-25E) due to relatively higher gestation period of retail businesses and intense competition.
Despite building in modest credit cost at ~50 basis points for FY24/25E, we see Yes Bank reporting sub-par return on assets at 0.7% by FY25E.
Our target price is unchanged at Rs 14.0, valuing the stock at ~0.9 times FY25 adjusted book value. Based on current price, the downside appears over 20%, thus, we downgrade the stock to 'Sell' from Reduce.
Risk-rewards appear unattractive with the stock trading at ~1.2 times FY25E ABV for single digit return on equity.
Key risk: Sharp rise in growth and net interest margins trajectory.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.