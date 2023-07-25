Yes Bank Q1 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Pressure On Core Profitability Remains: ICICI Securities

Yes Bank Ltd. has reported weak Q1 FY24 earnings with muted business growth, sequential net interest margin decline, rise in slippages / net non-performing assets and drop in provision coverage ratio.

Reported profit after tax came in at Rs 3.425 billion with annualised return on asset at 0.4%.

We remain concerned on the bank’s muted operating earnings (pre-provision operating profit as % of assets at ~1.0% for FY23), where we see only gradual improvement going ahead (1.1-1.3% for FY24E-25E) due to relatively higher gestation period of retail businesses and intense competition.

Despite building in modest credit cost at ~50 basis points for FY24/25E, we see Yes Bank reporting sub-par return on assets at 0.7% by FY25E.

Our target price is unchanged at Rs 14.0, valuing the stock at ~0.9 times FY25 adjusted book value. Based on current price, the downside appears over 20%, thus, we downgrade the stock to 'Sell' from Reduce.

Risk-rewards appear unattractive with the stock trading at ~1.2 times FY25E ABV for single digit return on equity.

Key risk: Sharp rise in growth and net interest margins trajectory.