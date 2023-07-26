Yatharth Hospital IPO Opens - Should You Subscribe Or Not? Reliance Securities

Investment Rationale

On FY23 financials, the IPO is valued at 39.2 times price/earnings, 20.9 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 5.4 times EV/sales.

India’s current healthcare expenditure is largely dominated by private expenditure. North India regions including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have lower than average doctor and nurse density per 10,000 population.

This is expected to improve going ahead while favouring the company’s expansion plans. Their recent acquisition of the Jhansi-Orchha hospital is aimed at further expanding into new geographies and growing their presence in the regional healthcare market.

They intend to focus on building capabilities for new, more advanced specialties which have high demand in the respective micro markets and deliver a higher average revenue per occupied bed.

In view of strong financials, growth potentials in Northern India, debt free company post IPO proceeds, advanced and patient-friendly facilities we give a ‘Subscribe’ to the issue.