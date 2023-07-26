Yatharth Hospital IPO Opens - Should You Subscribe Or Not? Reliance Securities
Yatharth Hospital launched its initial public offering today. Price band fixed at 285-300 Apiece.
Reliance Securities Research's IPO Report
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering today. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer-for-sale of 65.51 lakh shares. Price band fixed at 285-300 Apiece.
Object of the issue
Repayment of borrowings.
Funding capital expenditure.
Funding inorganic growth initiatives.
General corporate purposes.
Strengths
Leading super-specialty hospital in Delhi NCR region.
Advanced medical equipment and technology.
Strong financial performance.
Focus on growing the medical tourism segment.
Key risks
High fixed costs.
Dependent on financing from banks or financial institutions.
Dependent on certain specialties for a majority of revenue.
Investment Rationale
On FY23 financials, the IPO is valued at 39.2 times price/earnings, 20.9 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 5.4 times EV/sales.
India’s current healthcare expenditure is largely dominated by private expenditure. North India regions including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have lower than average doctor and nurse density per 10,000 population.
This is expected to improve going ahead while favouring the company’s expansion plans. Their recent acquisition of the Jhansi-Orchha hospital is aimed at further expanding into new geographies and growing their presence in the regional healthcare market.
They intend to focus on building capabilities for new, more advanced specialties which have high demand in the respective micro markets and deliver a higher average revenue per occupied bed.
In view of strong financials, growth potentials in Northern India, debt free company post IPO proceeds, advanced and patient-friendly facilities we give a ‘Subscribe’ to the issue.
Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:
