Yatharth Hospital IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Peer Valuations, Key Risks: Geojit

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs. 490 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholder.
Geojit Research's IPO Report
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering today.
At the upper price band of Rs 300, Yatharth is available at a price/earnings of 39.2 times (on FY23 earnings per share), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers.
Purpose of IPO
The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 245 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, Rs 132.6 crore for funding capital expenditure expenses of company and its subsidiaries, Rs 65 crore for funding inorganic growth initiatives (through acquisitions) and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.
Key Risks
Increasing competition, from regional competitors.
Retention of doctors and other healthcare professionals.
Our view
Considering its consistent topline growth, stable margins, strategic acquisition, revival of medical tourism, and promising industry outlook, we assign a 'Subscribe' rating on a medium to long term basis.
About the company
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is a private super-speciality hospital chain established in 2008 and located in the National Capital Region of Delhi.
The company operates three super-speciality hospitals in the Delhi NCR, specifically in Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh. Yatharth has acquired a 305-bedded multi-speciality hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh (commenced operations in FY22), making it one of the largest hospitals in the Jhansi-Orchha-Gwalior region in terms of bed capacity.
As of March 31, 2023, Yatharth has a team of 609 doctors, offering healthcare services across various specialities and super-specialities.
