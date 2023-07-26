Yatharth Hospital IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Peer Valuations, Key Risks: Geojit

Purpose of IPO

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs. 490 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholder.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 245 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings of the company and its subsidiaries, Rs 132.6 crore for funding capital expenditure expenses of company and its subsidiaries, Rs 65 crore for funding inorganic growth initiatives (through acquisitions) and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.