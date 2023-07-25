Yatharth Hospital IPO - Investment Rationale, Business Strategies, Key Concerns, Financials: HDFC Securities

Objects of Issue:

The offer comprises a fresh Issue by Yatharth and an offer for sale by the selling shareholders.

Offer for Sale

The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale, after deducting its proportion of offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. All fees and expenses in relation to the offer shall be shared amongst the company and the selling shareholders. Yatharth will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale and the proceeds received from the offer for sale will not form part of the net proceeds, i.e., gross proceeds of the fresh issue less the offer related expenses applicable to the fresh Issue.

Objects of the fresh issue

Yatharth proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding the following objects:

Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company.

Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the subsidiaries, namely, AKS Medical and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. and Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital and Trauma Centre Pvt Ltd.

Funding capital expenditure expenses of Yatharth for two hospitals, namely, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital.

Funding capital expenditure expenses of Subsidiaries, AKS and Ramraja, for respective hospital operated by them.

Funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

General corporate purposes

In addition, Yatharth expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges and enhancement of its company’s visibility and brand image and creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.