Yatharth Hospital IPO - Investment Rationale, Business Strategies, Key Concerns, Financials: HDFC Securities

Yatharth Hospital IPO to open on July 26 between a price band of Rs 285–300
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. will launch its initial public offering on July 26. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer-for-sale of 65.51 lakh shares.
Objects of Issue:
The offer comprises a fresh Issue by Yatharth and an offer for sale by the selling shareholders.
Offer for Sale
The selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the offer for sale, after deducting its proportion of offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. All fees and expenses in relation to the offer shall be shared amongst the company and the selling shareholders. Yatharth will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale and the proceeds received from the offer for sale will not form part of the net proceeds, i.e., gross proceeds of the fresh issue less the offer related expenses applicable to the fresh Issue.
Objects of the fresh issue
Yatharth proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding the following objects:
Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company.
Repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the subsidiaries, namely, AKS Medical and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. and Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital and Trauma Centre Pvt Ltd.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of Yatharth for two hospitals, namely, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital.
Funding capital expenditure expenses of Subsidiaries, AKS and Ramraja, for respective hospital operated by them.
Funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.
General corporate purposes
In addition, Yatharth expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares on the stock exchanges and enhancement of its company’s visibility and brand image and creation of a public market for its equity shares in India.
About the company
Yatharth Hospitals is the eighth and 10th largest private hospital in the National Capital Region of Delhi, respectively, in terms of number of beds in fiscal 2023.
It operates three super specialty hospitals located in Delhi NCR, i.e., at Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh. Further, it acquired a 305-bedded multi-speciality hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh near Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh which commenced commercial operations in from April 10, 2022, and is one of the largest hospital in Jhansi- Orchha-Gwalior region in terms of number of beds. With this acquisition, its total bed capacity has increased to 1,405 beds.
In addition, its critical care program comprises 394 critical care beds, as of March 31 2023.
Further, its Noida Extension hospital with 450 beds is one of the largest hospitals in the Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh region.
The hospital provides quality care treatment to its patients and its services at its hospitals located in Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension, all located in Uttar Pradesh has been rated 'five star' by Infomerics Analytics and Research Pvt Ltd. in 2022.
As of March 31, 2023, it engaged 609 doctors and offer healthcare services across several specialties and super specialties.
