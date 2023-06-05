Wood Panels Sector Outlook - Near-Term Margin Headwinds Remain; Valuation Reasonable: ICICI Securities

Wood panel companies under our coverage reported a mixed bag of operating performance in Q4 FY23 with Century Plyboards India Ltd. surprising positively. Plywood and allied segment revenue for Century Plyboards and Greenply Industries Ltd. grew 18.4% and 3.1% YoY, respectively (four-year compound annual growth rate of 14.5%/5.6%).

While volume for Century Plyboards grew 12.4% YoY (four-year CAGR of 12%), for Greenply Industries it was flat YoY (four-year CAGR of 2.2%).

Greenply Industries reported muted plywood demand whereas Century Plyboards reported higher volume growth as it gained market share in Q4, especially, in premium plywood segment. MDF and allied segment revenue for Greenpanel Industries Ltd. / Century Plyboards declined 1.0%/1.1% YoY (four-year CAGR of 31.9%/20.6%), while volume for Century Plyboards declined 2.8% YoY (four-year CAGR of 7.2%) and for Greenpanel domestic volume declined 7.4% YoY (blended volume was up by 10.2% YoY due to 89.1% YoY growth in export volume).

Demand for MDF segment in Q4 continues to be strong but higher imports dented growth for organised players. Elevated timber prices continued to adversely impact margins but plywood segment margin for Century Plyboards/Greenply expanded 79 basis points/103 bps YoY.

Century Plyboards’ margin expansion was driven by superior product mix and partial price hikes, while Greenply’s margin expansion was due to lower advertising and promotion spends.