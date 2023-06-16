Wonderla Holidays - Ushering In A New Phase Of Growth: ICICI Securities
Chennai and Odisha parks have potential to add significantly to earnings from FY27E.
ICICI Securities Report
After a washout in FY21 and FY22 owing to Covid, Wonderla Holidays Ltd. staged a stellar bounce back in FY23 with revenue of Rs 4.3 billion which was up 58% versus FY20 while Ebitda grew 102% over FY20 to Rs 2.1 billion.
While we estimate 12% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E from the three existing parks leading to FY25E Ebitda of Rs 2.6 billion, the company is also entering a new phase of growth with its Chennai and Odisha parks set to become operational in FY26E.
While the company has started capex on the Odisha park, it will also start capex on its Chennai Park as it has received the Local Body Tax waiver for 10 years for the park (excluding construction period of two years).
With zero debt and cash balance of Rs 2.5 billion as of March 2023 along with estimated cumulative operating cash flow of Rs 3.6 billion over FY24-25E, the company can comfortably fund incremental capex of Rs 4 billion over FY24-25E on these new parks.
