Wonderla Holidays Q2 Results Review - Steady Quarter, Growth Plans On Track: ICICI Securities
Steady performance continues led by pricing uptick
ICICI Securities Report
Wonderla Holidays Ltd. delivered a steady operational performance in Q2 FY24 with revenue growing 14% YoY to Rs 752 million led by 9% YoY average revenue per user growth while Ebitda grew 5% YoY to Rs 204 million owing to higher employee expenses.
Wonderla Holidays's Odisha park is now set to open in June- 24 versus our earlier estimate of January- 25 (we now assume Q2 FY25 opening for Odisha) while the Chennai park is on track for a June- 25 opening (no change to our view).
We have raised our FY25E revenue/Ebitda estimates by 3.5% and 3.2% respectively, factoring in earlier opening of the Odisha park.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,158 (earlier Rs 904) as we roll forward to December- 25 enterprise value/Ebitda and assign a higher multiple of 18 times versus 15 times earlier considering visibility on growth.
Key risks are decline in footfalls and pricing.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
