Wipro Q4 Results Review - Miss On Revenues, Announces Buyback Of Rs 12,000 Crore: Centrum Broking
Revenue lower than estimates, Q1 FY24 CC guidance between -1.0% to -3.0%.
Centrum Broking Report
Wipro Ltd. reported results with lower-than-expected revenues of Rs 231,903 million (-0.2% QoQ, +11.2% YoY) and flat operating margins of 16.2% for the IT services segment.
Constant currency growth for the quarter came in at -0.6% which was at the lower end of the previously guided range of -0.6% to +1.0%. Constant currency growth guidance for Q1 FY24 was weaker than expectations at -1.0% to -3.0%.
Deal bookings data was a positive with total bookings at $4.1 billion (+29% YoY) while large deal bookings were $1.1 billion (+155% YoY). Wipro also announced a buyback of Rs 120 billion at a price of Rs 445, which represents 4.9% of outstanding shares.
We tweak our forecasts and now expect Wipro’s revenues to grow by 5% compound annual growth rate from FY23-25E and overall operating margins to reach 16.7% by FY25E (FY23:14.9%).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
