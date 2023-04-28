Wipro Q4 Results Review - Miss On Revenues, Announces Buyback Of Rs 12,000 Crore: Centrum Broking

Wipro Ltd. reported results with lower-than-expected revenues of Rs 231,903 million (-0.2% QoQ, +11.2% YoY) and flat operating margins of 16.2% for the IT services segment.

Constant currency growth for the quarter came in at -0.6% which was at the lower end of the previously guided range of -0.6% to +1.0%. Constant currency growth guidance for Q1 FY24 was weaker than expectations at -1.0% to -3.0%.

Deal bookings data was a positive with total bookings at $4.1 billion (+29% YoY) while large deal bookings were $1.1 billion (+155% YoY). Wipro also announced a buyback of Rs 120 billion at a price of Rs 445, which represents 4.9% of outstanding shares.

We tweak our forecasts and now expect Wipro’s revenues to grow by 5% compound annual growth rate from FY23-25E and overall operating margins to reach 16.7% by FY25E (FY23:14.9%).