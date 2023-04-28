Wipro Q4 Results Review - Conversion Of Deals A Key Overhang: IDBI Capital
Margins to remain key overhang in near term.
IDBI Capital Report
Wipro Ltd. reported subdued Q4 FY23 results. In the past few quarter the company’s book to bill ratio is higher at ~1.4 times even in current quarter the order book is at $4.1 billion.
However, the reported dollar growth is lower due to higher proportion of discretionary spend in the order book. Going forward, Wipro has guided -3% to -1% de-growth in Q1 FY24E indicating poor conversion led by macro uncertainty.
We expect FY24E revenue growth to be subdued (2.3% YoY) and then reviving in FY25E (up 8.4% YoY). Lower revenue growth has also prompted us to lower margin expectations; hence, we have lowered our earnings per share estimates by 6.7% and 2% for FY24E and FY25E. The stock price could get near term support due to buyback.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
