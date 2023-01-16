Wipro Q3 Results Review - TCV Provides Visibility For FY24; Revenue Conversion To Be Key: ICICI Direct
Wipro indicated that revenue growth in this quarter was impacted by higher furloughs and lower discretionary spend.
ICICI Direct Report
Wipro Ltd. reported weak Q3 results on the revenue front.
In constant currency, IT services business reported revenue growth of 0.2% QoQ to $2803.5 million while CC growth was at 0.6%. Rupee revenues grew 3.1% QoQ to Rs 23,056 crore. IT products business reported revenue of Rs 172 crore for the quarter, up 37.8% QoQ.
Vertical wise, in CC terms, health (12% of mix), energy (11% of mix), consumer (19% of mix) and manufacturing (7% of mix) reported growth of 4.7%, 2.8%, 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively, while banking, financial services and insurance (35% of mix), communications (5% of mix) and technology (11% of mix) declined 0.2%, 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively.
Geography wise, in CC terms Europe (29% of mix) reported growth of 2.4% QoQ while America 1 (29% of mix), America 2 (31% of mix) and Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (11% of mix) reported growth of 1.3%, down 0.9% and down 1.2%, respectively. The growth in Europe was contributed by the markets of UK, Ireland, Germany and Nordics region while America1 growth was led by communication, which grew over 14% YoY.
