Wipro Q3 Results Review - Macro, Slowdown In Discretionary Spend A Key Dampener: IDBI Capital
Wipro reported subdued Q3 FY23 results.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Wipro Ltd.’s reported subdued Q3 FY23 results. The company has guided revenue guidance of 11.5%-12.0% in constant currency terms which we believe will lead to -0.8%-+0.9% growth in Q4 FY23E. This indicates macro led challenges.
In addition, despite robust order book of $4.3 billion in total contract value (up 26% YoY), we believe conversion of TCV wins to revenues will lag due to longer transition in vendor consolidation, macro uncertainty, lower discretionary spend and delay in decision making.
This coupled with slowdown in Europe will impact near term growth. Hence, we expect Wipro's FY24E revenue growth to be subdued (6.2% YoY) and then reviving in FY25E (up 8.3% YoY).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.