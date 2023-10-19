Wipro Q2 Results Review - Weak Operating Performance; Muted Revenue Guidance For Q3: Yes Securities
Yes Securities Report
Wipro Ltd. reported broadly weak financial performance for the quarter. Both, the revenue growth and Ebit margin were below expectation. The sequential growth was (2.3%) QoQ in U.S, dollar terms, led by healthcare vertical (up 1.5% QoQ).
Revenue declined by 2.0% QoQ in consant currency terms. There was sequential decline in Ebit margin(down 45 basis points QoQ) led by lower revenue. The moderation in employee attrition continues as last twelve months attrition was down 180 bps QoQ to 15.5%.
The near term demand environment remains challenging as the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation especially in the U.S. and Europe; and consequently, we expect muted revenue performance in near term.
We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 6.5% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 15.3% over the period.
We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 427/share at 18.0 times on FY25E earnings per share.
The stock trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7 times/17.1 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.
