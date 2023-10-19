Wipro Q2 Results Review - Weak; On-Going Transformation Offers No Respite In Near Term: Dolat Capital
Strong deal wins but revenue conversion suggests deferrals.
Dolat Capital Report
Wipro Ltd. reported revenue decline of -2.0% QoQ constant currency (our estimate: -0.2%), inline its lower guidance band of -2% to +1%, with decline led by banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, emanating from macro slowdown and project reprioritisation.
IT operating profit margin was up 5 basis points QoQ to 16.1% (our estimae: 15.6%). Total contract value was healthy at $3.8 billion at total level including $1.3 billion TCV in large deal wins.
Wipro's revenue growth guidance for Q3 stood at -3.5% to -1.5%, indicates continued weakness in client spends. Announced wage hike effective December 2023.
Factoring in further slip in growth outlook, we cut our growth estimates by 3.6%/6.1% for FY24E/FY25E.
Assign ‘Sell’ rating with target price of Rs 380 valued at 15 times FY26E earnings per share.
