Wipro Q2 Results Review - Miss On All Fronts; Management Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities

In Q2 FY24, Wipro Ltd. reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,516 crore, down 1.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms). The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,419 crore, down 4% on a QoQ basis.

Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,667 crore, registering a de-growth of 8% QoQ.