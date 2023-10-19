Wipro Q2 Results Review - Miss On All Fronts; Management Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities
The company lacks revenue growth visibility going ahead, which poses concerns over its growth momentum as compared to its peers.
Axis Securities Report
In Q2 FY24, Wipro Ltd. reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,516 crore, down 1.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms). The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,419 crore, down 4% on a QoQ basis.
Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,667 crore, registering a de-growth of 8% QoQ.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe Wipro has a strong deal pipeline and superior financial structure. However, it lags in execution capabilities to capitalize on growth as compared to peers.
Moreover, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies along with prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and recommendation
We recommend a 'Sell' rating on the stock and assign a 16 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 24/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 390/share, implying a downside of 4% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
