Wipro Q2 Results Review - Consulting, Client Challenges Key Drag To Revenues: IDBI Capital

Wipro Ltd.’s subdued Q2 FY24 were on expected lines due to macro uncertainty. Going forward, the company has guided -3.5% to -1.5% de-growth indicating slowdown in revenue to continue.

Further, despite order book of 3.8 billion (book to bill of 1.4 times) the conversion to revenues is not panning out. This is mainly led by caution among clients, project ramp downs and slowdown in discretionary spend.

Further, as highlighted in our thematic Wipro could also see client specific challenges. Hence, we expect FY24E revenue growth to be subdued (-2.9% YoY) and then reviving in FY25E (up 5.1% YoY).

Lower revenue growth has also prompted us to lower our earnings per share estimated by 6.8% and 8.4% for FY24E and FY25E.

As a result, we maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 390 (price-to-earning of 17 times on FY25E EPS).