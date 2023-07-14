Wipro Q1 Results Review - Revenue Miss, Operating Profit Margin Beat; Cautious Outlook Sustains: Dolat Capital

Wipro Ltd. reported rev. growth of -2.8% QoQ constant currency (our estimate: -1.9%), inline its guided range of -3% to -1% given slowdown in discretionary spending by banking, financial services and insurance/ tech/communication clients.

IT operating profit margin declined by 30 basis points QoQ to 16% (our estimate: 14.6%).

Quarterly revenue growth guidance for Q2 FY24 at -2% to +1%, indicates cautious outlook and weak visibility (quarterly range of 300 bps), despite healthy bookings at $3.7 billion.

Wipro expect profitability to stabilise here.

Factoring in further slip in growth outlook especially for H1, we cut our growth estimates by 2.2%/3.8% for FY24E/FY25E.