Wipro Q1 Results Review - Revenue Miss, Operating Profit Margin Beat; Cautious Outlook Sustains: Dolat Capital
Witnessing pain across key segments; focusing on cost optimisation.
Dolat Capital Report
Wipro Ltd. reported rev. growth of -2.8% QoQ constant currency (our estimate: -1.9%), inline its guided range of -3% to -1% given slowdown in discretionary spending by banking, financial services and insurance/ tech/communication clients.
IT operating profit margin declined by 30 basis points QoQ to 16% (our estimate: 14.6%).
Quarterly revenue growth guidance for Q2 FY24 at -2% to +1%, indicates cautious outlook and weak visibility (quarterly range of 300 bps), despite healthy bookings at $3.7 billion.
Wipro expect profitability to stabilise here.
Factoring in further slip in growth outlook especially for H1, we cut our growth estimates by 2.2%/3.8% for FY24E/FY25E.
What to expect next quarter
We expect flat revenue growth in CC terms QoQ (in line with guidance of -2% to +1% in CC terms) for Q2 FY24.
Ebit margins should remain stable (down 6 bps) QoQ as there is no appraisal cycle in Q2 and utilisation improvement to continue improving.
We believe ramp of deals to slow and taper further growth in FY24 onwards.
Valuation
We believe Wipro and few other tier-I IT companies would see some growth moderation in coming quarters and Wipro would reach the normalised growth range of 5%-6% in FY25; and thus would at best sustain the current valuations of ~16 times which implies ~three times on price/earnings-to-growth basis.
We currently value Wipro at 16 times on FY25E earnings of Rs 23.8 with target price of Rs 380 and maintained 'Reduce' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
