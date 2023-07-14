Wipro Q1 Results Review - Miss On All Fronts; Management Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities
Rising concerns over prospects of large economies along with prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties in near term.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance
In Q1 FY24, Wipro Ltd.'s reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,831 crore, down 1.5% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms).
The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,569 crore, flat on a QoQ basis. Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses.
Wipro’s net profit stood at Rs 2,886 crore, registering a de-growth of 7% QoQ.
Outlook
From a long-term perspective, we believe Wipro has a strong deal pipeline and superior financial structure. However, it lags in execution capabilities to capitalise on growth as compared to peers.
Moreover, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies along with prevailing supply-side constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Valuation and Recommendation
We recommend a 'Hold' rating on the stock and assign a 15 times price/earning multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 25.9/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 400/share, implying an upside of 2% from the current market price.
