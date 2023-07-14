Wipro Q1 Results Review - Miss On All Fronts; Management Lowers Guidance: Axis Securities

Financial Performance

In Q1 FY24, Wipro Ltd.'s reported revenue stood below our expectations at Rs 22,831 crore, down 1.5% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in constant currency terms).

The company reported operating profits of Rs 3,569 crore, flat on a QoQ basis. Its operating margins, too, remained below our expectations and stood flat at 16%, largely led by higher operating expenses.

Wipro’s net profit stood at Rs 2,886 crore, registering a de-growth of 7% QoQ.