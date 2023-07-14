Wipro Q1 Results Review - FY24 Revenue To Dip Despite Strong Order Book: Motilal Oswal

Wipro Ltd. reported a revenue decline of 2.8% QoQ constant currency in IT services business in Q1 FY24, due to adverse macro and a slowdown in discretionary spends in key verticals like banking, financial services, consumer and hi-tech.

Despite healthy deal wins, the softness is expected to continue in Q2, as the company has guided for revenue performance of -2% to +1% CC in Q2 FY24.

Given Wipro’s boarder presence in the discretionary areas, the conversion is a challenge as enterprises are cautious and are reprioritizing spends.  Ebit margin (IT services) was down 30 basis point QoQ at 16.0%, in line with our estimate.

Amid macro uncertainties, the management is confident of maintaining the margin in Q2 by deferring the wage hike cycle to Q3.

Wipro’s weak Q2 revenue growth guidance, along with the absence of nearterm demand visibility, is likely to more than negate the continued strength in deal momentum over the last few quarters. The management indicated that slower decision-making and cuts in discretionary spends should affect Q2 FY24.

Moreover, the revenue decline in H1 FY4 would result in Wipro delivering a rare revenue decline in FY24 (our estimate at -1.7% YoY CC), which is unlikely to help share price despite inexpensive valuations.

We are factoring in U.S. dollar revenue compound annual growth rate of 5.8% over FY23-25E, as we expect the company to see a pickup in FY25.