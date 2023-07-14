Wipro Q1 Results Review - FY24 Revenue To Dip Despite Strong Order Book: Motilal Oswal
Low growth visibility, margin improvement to be gradual.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Wipro Ltd. reported a revenue decline of 2.8% QoQ constant currency in IT services business in Q1 FY24, due to adverse macro and a slowdown in discretionary spends in key verticals like banking, financial services, consumer and hi-tech.
Despite healthy deal wins, the softness is expected to continue in Q2, as the company has guided for revenue performance of -2% to +1% CC in Q2 FY24.
Given Wipro’s boarder presence in the discretionary areas, the conversion is a challenge as enterprises are cautious and are reprioritizing spends. Ebit margin (IT services) was down 30 basis point QoQ at 16.0%, in line with our estimate.
Amid macro uncertainties, the management is confident of maintaining the margin in Q2 by deferring the wage hike cycle to Q3.
Wipro’s weak Q2 revenue growth guidance, along with the absence of nearterm demand visibility, is likely to more than negate the continued strength in deal momentum over the last few quarters. The management indicated that slower decision-making and cuts in discretionary spends should affect Q2 FY24.
Moreover, the revenue decline in H1 FY4 would result in Wipro delivering a rare revenue decline in FY24 (our estimate at -1.7% YoY CC), which is unlikely to help share price despite inexpensive valuations.
We are factoring in U.S. dollar revenue compound annual growth rate of 5.8% over FY23-25E, as we expect the company to see a pickup in FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Wipro Q1 Results Review - Revenue Miss, Operating Profit Margin Beat; Cautious Outlook Sustains: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.