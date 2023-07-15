Wipro Q1 Results Review - Deal Flow Good But Revenue Growth Weak: Nirmal Bang
Wipro indicated ‘no visibility’ of a H2 FY24 growth pick-up.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Wipro Ltd.'s revenue growth for Q1 FY24 at (2.8%) QoQ in constant currency terms came in at the lower end of the guidance of (3%) -(1%) given in Q4 FY23. It also delivered services Ebit margin of 16%, flat QoQ, which it said would be the operating number in the near term, though it would aspire for 100-150 basis points higher number in the medium term.
While order inflow has been strong for the third consecutive quarter, it gave a muted guidance of (2%)-1% QoQ CC growth for Q2 FY24. Lack of discretionary short-term deals and weakness in banking, financial services and insurance, technology and telecom (same as for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.) seem to be the key problem areas. Wipro indicated ‘no visibility’ of a H2 FY24 growth pick-up.
We have tweaked our estimates based on Q1 FY24 and the Q2 guidance, leading to downward revisions to the diluted earnings per share for FY24-FY26. We roll forward our valuation to June 2025 while keeping our target price-to-earning multiple constant at 13.5 times (30% discount to TCS), leading to a target price of Rs 338.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.