Wipro - Organic Engines Yet To Fire: Motilal Oswal
We expect Wipro’s FY24 organic growth to be one of the lowest among tier-I IT Services companies.
Motilal Oswal Report
Wipro Ltd.’s FY23 Annual Report highlights that enterprises are doubling down on reprioritising spends to achieve operational excellence and cost takeout programs, while strongly focusing on reducing discretionary spends.
The selective pockets – banking, financial services, hi-tech, retail and consumer – are exhibiting signs of caution in their technology spends due to lingering inflation and weak consumer spending.
Conversely, demand in telecom appears positive, where clients are reprioritising spends to monetise their 5G investments. Additionally, healthcare, utilities and automotive are showing strong resilience amid the adverse macro situation.
Although Wipro has signed 55 large deals with an overall total contract value of $3.9 billion (up 66.5% YoY), the deal conversion remains a challenge with large deal timelines witnessing extensions and creating near-term leakages.
Organic growth to be the lowest among tier-I peers
We expect Wipro’s FY24 organic growth to be one of the lowest among tier-I IT Services companies, with margin below the management’s medium-term guided range of 17.0-17.5%.
We maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock as we await:
further evidence of Wipro’s refreshed strategy execution and
a successful turnaround from its growth struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock.
