White Goods- Margins In Q2 To Benefit From Input Deflation; Model Base Normalisation From Q3: ICICI Securities

We remain structurally positive on white goods and durable sector owing to strong return ratios, healthy growth potential and lower penetration levels.

Migration from unorganised to organised sector is likely to turn beneficial for the industry.

Also, the focus on premiumisation should boost profitability of companies in the sector.

Havells India Ltd., with the most diverse product portfolio and higher thrust over premiumisation, remains our top pick.

Key risks: Higher-than-expected rise in raw material prices, and irrational competition.